Letters to the Editor — June 2, 2020

Pandemic and politics

The political impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic is yet to crystallise (Editorial, page,“The waning of subaltern solidarity for Hindutva”, June 1). Of great significance will be how people rate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s handling of the crisis and its fall-out. The BJP succeeded in weaning the lower castes away from their struggles for social justice into the so-called nationalist fold in recent years. Now much depends on whether the victims of the government’s apathy take a fatalistic attitude to their untold misery engendered by COVID-19 or become disillusioned with the government for its failure to provide them succour when they needed it most. The BJP thrives on tapping religious identity and relies on a larger-than-life muscular leader to usher in Sabka Vikas and Achhe din. It constantly renews the promise of a better tomorrow. How the central government’s abandonment of impoverished multitudes to their fate in the face of the pandemic is taken by them would shape Indian politics in the times to come.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Rebuilding Nepal ties

The tensions between India and Nepal over territorial depictions have surfaced over dissimilarities in the perception of New Delhi and Kathmandu on the issue and have cast their long shadow over the peaceful relations between the two nations (Page 1, “Amendment on new map tabled in Nepal parliament”, June 1). While the best possible method to defuse tensions is by deliberations using diplomatic channels, the Indian government must handle the situation tactfully and as peacefully as possible. In Nepal we have a close ally whose importance cannot be underscored enough as it is in the middle of India and China. Nepal’s strategic location is of much value to India, and in its friendship, New Delhi has a formidable asset. The close links between the two nations is also marked by the presence of the Gurkha regiment in the Indian Army, a unit known for its bravery and and diligence. In a hostile global environment where powers lock horns for global supremacy and prominence, having allies in one’s neighborhood is a great boon, especially for a fast-growing nation like India.

Abhishek Suresh,

Kozhikode, Kerala

Use the right term

Of late, one notes a change in journalistic parlance for migrant workers — guest workers. This euphemistic nomenclature will, in the long run, erase this historic and painful exodus and will make us oblivious to this man-made tragedy and our collective irresponsibility. The term “migrant workers” which is global terminology (“International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families”) should be retained in public discourse

G.M. James,

Chennai