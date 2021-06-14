Letters to the Editor — June 14, 2021

Lessons from Bengal

In the wake of the massive win by the Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal, a lot of its rebel leaders who had earlier switched to the BJP, are returning to the TMC. This may not be new to our politics, but now party workers of the BJP are openly expressing their disillusionment. Clearly, the theme of pushing neo-nationalism too far is touching a raw chord in the age-old socio-political sentiments lying deep in the State. The recent election results in Kerala and Tamil Nadu were seen to be in a similar vein. Ardent majoritarian-driven nationalism begets short-term political gains but proves counter-productive for socio-economic stability in the long term. The BJP should realise that true nationalism is best nurtured through constructive federalism.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Reduction, no waiver

One is at a loss to understand the rationale behind just reducing, and not waiving, the GST on relief goods needed to fight the pandemic. It shocks one’s conscience to find that even electric furnaces in crematoriums could not merit a complete scrapping of the GST on them; what is it if not revenue consideration coming first? Likewise, the decision to continue to tax ambulances leaves much to be desired. If not now, when is a more right time for the GST Council to provide succour to hapless people?

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry