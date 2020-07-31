Letters to the Editor — July 31, 2020

Education policy

The proposed reforms look impressive, but an education policy alone cannot guarantee a revolution in the education sector (“4-year UG courses in, M.Phil out in new education policy”, July 31). The government has increased spending on education. It is hoped that these funds reach the many schools across the country that do not even have a toilet or a roof. The number of teacher vacancies remains high in many areas, including far-flung places. In some schools, one teacher takes all the classes.

In higher education, it is laudable that there the model has changed. But the issue of unemployment remains. While it is good that candidates will leave with a certificate or a diploma, it is hoped that they won’t be branded as failures in a society like ours which places high emphasis on success.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram

The suggestion in the NEP that one’s mother tongue should be the medium of instruction till at least Class 5 will enable children to value their regional language more. It will help them develop an interest in regional literature and culture and help them understand better the customs and traditions that are indigenous to a particular region.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai

That the NEP provides greater flexibility in the three-language formula and does not impose any particular language is great. But no attempt should be made to dethrone English in our education system. English is the language required for jobs and opportunities the world over, so it should be made compulsory for all students.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana

It will be difficult for children to suddenly switch their medium of instruction after Class 5, especially when they have to grasp difficult concepts in subjects like science and history. This suggestion reminds me of the late 1950s when I was in school. When I was in Class 9, we were taught science in English. The following year, when a new policy was introduced, we were suddenly made to study science in Punjabi. Even technical words like ‘cornea’ were translated into Punjabi and were hard to memorise. Since that policy was ill-conceived, we reverted to English the next year. We wasted an entire year in this exercise.

Balvinder,

Chandigarh

India is a land of thousands of languages, so what happens, for instance, to the children of parents with transferable jobs? Second, there is an emphasis on digitisation, but not everyone enjoys access to digital facilities. Third, multiple entry and exit points in higher institutes must not affect people’s job opportunities.

Vishal Dabas,

Delhi

No strong Opposition

The rise of Narendra Modi’s popularity cannot be attributed to his leadership qualities alone, but also to the lack of an effective Opposition leader (The limits of Rahul as Gandhi”, July 31). Weak Opposition leaders make the leaders in power look stronger.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai