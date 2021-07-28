Letters to the Editor — July 28, 2021

Change in Karnataka

Politics in India, by and large, is either caste-centric, cinema world-driven or family-oriented. None can dispute that the Bharatiya Janata Party blossomed in Karnataka under Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership.

His community, the Lingayats, has a strong presence in Karnataka and this fact cannot be ignored. It is a bit surprising that in his farewell speech he mentioned that the Centre did not give him a free hand to effectively discharge his duties and did not allow him to take independent decisions.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The RE

I have had the privilege of being an invitee and active participant in a ‘Readers’ Meet’ held in Hyderabad a few years ago. As the end of the term of Mr. A.S. Pannerselvan as the Readers’ Editor, The Hindu, draws near, I cannot help but conclude that he has been quite successful in evolving his own approach to ensure that “The Hindu does not stray from its core principles and editorial values”.

He stood his ground withstanding much interrogation by readers.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

The very thought that we will be missing his thought-provoking, proactive, pragmatic and incisive epistles on Monday, often highlighting the latest of what is happening in the world of journalism, is sad. A reason many of us turned the pages to read his column is the excellent command he has over the language.

I had the privilege of being invited by him to readers’ meets and have left them greatly enriched.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

As an ombudsman, Mr. Panneerselvan added a new layer of transparency and accountability to the editorial functioning of the daily. Despite the value they bring to news organisations, ombudsmen are still relatively rare in the Indian media. His column provided insights into journalism.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Jewel of the forest

As a student of forestry in Dehradun and an avid wildlife photographer too, I visit the forests of Southern India a number of times. On one such visit, in Tamil Nadu, I happened to spot a rare species of snake, the Golden or Paradise Flying Snake. It was on the forest floor constricting a gecko, and I was lucky enough to document the entire process. It would be interesting to know whether there have been other sightings.

Rahul Tharun,

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Planned township

Coorg, as a region, is a part of the mountainous terrain of the Western Ghats and is blessed with a range of biodiversity.

All this now stands threatened by a township project that is coming up in Hoskeri village of Arekaad panchayat. The proposed project is to come up under the cover of a ‘world environmental school’ by a Delhi-based firm. The proposed project started its paperwork in 2018, the year when Coorg experienced a catastrophic landslide. The destruction of the environment would be grave.

N.U. Nachappa Codava,

Madikeri, Karnataka