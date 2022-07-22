Letters to the Editor — July 22, 2022

Sri Lankan President

That Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected President of crisis-hit Sri Lanka is an affront to the people. But the agitators must accept the situation as a fait accompli and allow the incumbent to function and try to bring the economy back on track. A confrontational attitude at this crucial stage may spell greater trouble for the battered country.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Mr. Wickremesinghe’s election indicates that the people’s wishes have been ignored again. It is bound to be difficult for him to rule. The island-nation has a chance only when there is understanding between the people and administrators.

P. Cherith Reddi,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Power of arrest

The Mohammed Zubair episode has demonstrated how easy it is for the establishment of the day to make those opposed to its ideology and politics pay.

When those accused of heinous crimes are moving freely, it is almost a travesty

of justice when somebody like Mr. Zubair has to fight innumerable court battles just because of a tweet. The due process of law has been abused in other cases too. Civil society as well as the media have not protested strongly enough at this blatant misuse of power.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

NEET and frisking

Allegations and complaints that several female candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were forced to remove their innerwear before entering an exam centre have caused an uproar in Kerala. Charges have been brought against those involved. Similar incidents have occurred in the State in the past too. A few teachers were suspended at that time. While it is true that NEET stipulates a certain dress code and a national-level entrance examination must be conducted in a strict way, the authorities must understand that the candidates are human beings. Scoring well in NEET is not easy and candidates must feel at ease during the exam. Although several complaints have been made about the way NEET is conducted, no changes seem to have been made.

Venu G.S.,

Kollam, Kerala

Troubled times

It is unfortunate that a doping scandal has returned to haunt Indian athletics, with two top athletes failing a dope test.

The athletes in question have not covered themselves in glory. With some big names failing dope tests in the last 12 months, this has been an inglorious phase for Indian athletics.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru