Letters to The Editor — January 9, 2024

January 09, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Politics and consecration

Nobody would object to the consecration of the Ram Mandir if it had only a religious angle to it. But that cannot be said of the present inauguration. It has a lot of political overtones with the emphasis on Hindutva, which is not conducive to the secular credentials of the Constitution. A divisive India is not good either for Hindus or Muslims or others. Therefore, the rejoicing has to be kept low.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Change in Bethlehem

In 1967, Christians made up 80% of Bethlehem’s population. During the period from the six-day war to Arafat’s Intifada, there were no barriers to traffic between Israel, Gaza and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). Muslims, Christians and Jews travelled back and forth to work, shop and play. The 1993-95 Oslo Accords marked the beginning of the end of Christian Bethlehem. No sooner had Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat been welcomed into the West Bank than his PLO followers began to change things; Christians were forced out. In 2000, following the Camp David talks, a second Intifada ended the peaceful commerce the region had enjoyed and Bethlehem became more isolated. Even the Church of the Nativity was later over-run.

Israel built a security barrier and it has been relatively effective.

Today, there is no Palestine. At this time of year, we all hope for peace (Opinion page, “Christmas under the rubble in Bethlehem”, January 8).

Jacques Fortier,

Montreal, Canada

Exam hall centre issue

On January 7, ISRO conducted the SC (Scientist) exam at Saveetha Engineering College in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. There were approximately 8,000 candidates from even other States. There was no information centre. Some were directed from one block to another, about 1.5 km away, where a notice board had the roll numbers.

Examinees need a more comfortable experience.

T.K. Balaji,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu