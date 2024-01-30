GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — January 30, 2024
Premium

January 30, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Operation Bihar

Are elections held to serve the people or political parties? It is painful that Governors support these actions.

Further, to see the Bharatiya Janata Party, which says that it is a party with a difference, indulge in this unethical power game, especially after the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, is saddening.

The political developments in Bihar are a dark shadow and do make right-thinking people lose confidence in the electoral system (Page 1, “Nitish switches sides yet again, takes oath as CM”, January 29).

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

It is appalling that Mr. Kumar still continues to call the shots. His latest political ‘turnaround’ demolishes the much touted ‘secular-communal’ rhetoric and also the electoral prospects of the ‘INDIA’ bloc.

It is fervently hoped that the electorate of Bihar will definitely give a befitting reply to Mr. Kumar in the elections.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Old is gold

Rohan Bopanna’s win, as the oldest number one in doubles history, shows that age is just a number.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

