Letters to the Editor (January 3, 2023)

January 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Demonetisation

The Supreme Court has declared that the government’s demonetisation policy was legal (“SC majority ruling finds no flaw in 2016 demonetisation process,” January 3). Governments in democracies must have the space to be adventurous in their policies and the verdict is that the policy was legal. However, this does not mean that it was a success.

G.L. Krishna

Bengaluru

The court only dealt with the question of legality, not whether the decision was sound or prudent (“BJP hails Supreme Court verdict on demonetisation,” Jan. 3). Nor did it delve into the outcome of the decision. There was no need for Ravishankar Prasad to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi. After all, not just Mr. Gandhi, but many eminent economists and academics questioned the decision and spoke about its socio-economic consequences. They stood vindicated by data. Also, after declaring in 2017 that November 8 would be celebrated as “anti-black money day”, the BJP has been silent about this policy since. In any case, debating a reckless policy without post-facto corrective steps, six years after it was implemented, is an exercise in futility.

S. K. Choudhury

Bengaluru

Tragedy in the capital

I was aghast reading about this gory incident (“Protests erupt in Delhi a day after girl allegedly killed, dragged by car,” Jan. 3). It is impossible to believe that the driver of the car and the passengers were unaware that a body was caught in the wheel. Those men need to hang their heads in shame.

K. Sridevi

Shivamogga

Governments come and go, but the safety of women in India continues to be a huge issue. Despite stringent laws for their protection and security, women are still vulnerable. Inaction on the part of police officers in checking such cruel incidents should be probed thoroughly. The criminals should be dealt with an iron hand. This cannot be treated like any other accident case.

K. Sivankutty Nair

Thiruvananthapuram

It boggles the mind as to how there was not a single person or a traffic constable on the streets of Delhi who saw the body being dragged for such a distance.

Mani Natarajan

Chennai

Accumulating degrees

The issue is even more visible in States which are seeing increased brain drain (“When degrees lose their worth.” January 3). This is the story in Punjab, where people are increasingly pushing their children to go to other countries to pursue their ambitions.

The degrees offered by universities fail to cater to the demands of the student and the market. Then there is the social pressure of “being settled” after graduation or post-graduation. This is a systemic problem which needs urgent fixes.

Manpreet Singh Mahal

Chandigarh

Neglect of small temples

Small temples, mainly in the Tanjore and Kumbakonam districts, which are administered by the HR&CE, are suffering from neglect (“The case against state control of Hindu temples,” January 3). Chief trustees and trustees and traditional caretakers of temples are not being appointed. We need reforms in temple management and administration.

Ramnath V.S.

Tirupur