Letters to the Editor — January 27, 2021

Clash at Naku La

From Ladakh to Sikkim, India’s border disputes with China only seem to be intensifying. China’s ‘claim’ on Arunachal Pradesh and the recent ‘formation’ of a village in the area only make matters worse. It remains to be seen how the power dynamics between the Asian giants finds a level and affects the larger geopolitical scenario.

Vipasha Kaushal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is disturbing that the rest of India is getting to know details about clashes and intrusions, from Galwan to Naku La, after much delay. There needs to be transparency on such issues as it concerns the security of the entire nation.

Sivaganesh K.,

Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu

Course corrections

Elevated to a high pedestal, the Prime Minister has met little constructive criticism from within his party . Acquiring an animated following, a doting social media has eclipsed the professional print and visual genre, to render him too big to fail or appear vulnerable.

But increasing major agitations should underscore his need for upright men and institutions that alone would feed him corrective inputs. As it stands, the political Opposition will take quite a while to recoup and refocus. But institutions manned by professionals will rebound quickly once they find themselves free to express and act. So would informed critique by an unfettered media, the Fourth estate. But then who contends with an unsubdued right-wing that promotes a vague brand of nationalism? The nation needs much more than a Budget touted to be a “never before in 100 years” Budget.

R. Narayanan,

Mumbai

A nexus

The incident, where a tourist lost her life after being attacked by a wild elephant, at a privately owned resort in Kerala’s Wayanad, is shocking. It is sad that a life had to be lost in order to locate the ‘unauthorised’ resort and to order safety protocols. It looks like the whole blame is being thrown at the owner. Perhaps the authorities stand equally or more accused too. If the statement by the Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi that ‘there are ... private resorts functioning without the permission of the authorities concerned’, is true, it points to suspicion of some unholy nexus between the authorities and resort owners.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala