Letters to The Editor — January 15, 2024

January 15, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Ayodhya mosque

The front page news report, on the Ayodhya mosque project, was a surprise given the intense media focus on the Ayodhya temple (“Ayodhya mosque to be ‘better than Taj’”, January 14). To make a comparison with the Taj Mahal, in terms of its final grandeur, is uncalled for. Let this mosque be simple in all respects in keeping with the simplicity propounded by Islam. Let the structure serve society irrespective of religion or faith and earn the appreciation of all. It must be used as an opportunity to make it stand as a symbol of secularism instead of division.

Mohammed Ikramulla,

Hyderabad

The project would hopefully help soothe the hurt feelings of the community. Barring religious zealots and wily politicians who will always look for ways to fish in troubled waters, the rest would view the denouement as something positive. It would not be too much to expect Ayodhya to grow as a symbol of religious amity and coexistence, heralding India’s secular ethos far and wide.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

That the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation plans to make the Ayodhya mosque better than the Taj Mahal is welcome. If it materialises, it will surely fortify the secular credentials of India and draw thousands to visit both temple and mosque. After all, India’s strength is undoubtedly secularism.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

The Congress’s stand

The Congress has done the right thing by turning down the invitation to the inauguration of the Ram temple. As for the accusations of the party being ‘anti-Hindu’, the fact that even the four Shankaracharyas have refused to attend the ceremony helps the Congress’s cause. Politics must be governed by progressive ideals and not religion. But the Bharatiya Janata Party has transformed Hinduism into an organised public affair, forcing other political parties to follow in these footsteps. As the other single-largest national party, it is important for the Congress to take an independent stand.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

I do not think that the Congress will lose anything by not going to a function, which has become a propaganda instrument for the BJP and the Prime Minister. The Congress does anyway not get too many seats in the Hindi heartland. With many in the BJP attacking the Congress for being “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Ram”, one wonders what they have to say to the four Shankaracharyas. Also, with many institutions coming under the shadow of the BJP, one also wonders whether the party is now trying to control religion as well.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana