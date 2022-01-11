Letters to the Editor — January 11, 2022

Governors and States

The observation of the writer (Editorial page, “Some Raj Bhavans are on the war path”, January 10) that the Governor must be mindful of being a ‘friend and a guide to his government’, is utopian in my view. Governors, who are essentially political appointees, are keen to display their loyalties to their masters, and do so by unnecessarily needling the State governments concerned, interfering in day-to-day administration, etc. I am reminded of a remark by a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Translated, it was: Goats do not need tails and States do not need Governors!

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

It is imperative for Governors to create an environment of goodwill and build camaraderie with the executive heads, identify closely with the States they are posted in and act as a vibrant bridge between the States and the Centre.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

One fails to understand the necessity for Governors. Most of them are political appointees who act at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre and are at loggerheads with the States under Opposition rule. They live in sprawling Raj Bhavans and have very little to do with State administration. Their duties can easily be discharged by the Chief Justices of the State High Courts. It is high time Parliament abolished the gubernatorial post and reduced administrative flab.

Nicholas Cherian,

Mumbai

Those appointed Governors are expected to be learned persons of a high intellectual calibre and great moral fibre. The post has become a parking place for politicians of the party in power at the Centre. That some Governors have made it their mission to give some State governments a tough time is of concern. The time has come to review the functions of the Governor.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Mediation

Unless every lawyer acts as a mediator, the mediation law which could be enacted will be of no effect. Before filing a case for a client in court, his lawyer should analyse whether there exists an element of settlement of the dispute with his client’s opponent and advise the client accordingly. The law should be made such that unless dispute settlement possibilities are explored, no case in respect thereof should be permitted to be filed in court.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Misused

It is unfortunate that there are reports of technology being used to foment violence and communal hatred.

That youngsters are behind the use of such technologies, in some cases, is disheartening. The spread of hate and the ability to manipulate social media is having a detrimental impact.

Sharanya Bhattacharjee,

Siliguri, West Bengal