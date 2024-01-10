Letters to The Editor — January 10, 2024

January 10, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘Get back to prison’

The overwhelming popular approval of the Supreme Court of India’s ruling in the Bilkis Bano case has partially redeemed the Court’s faltering record in correcting the injustices of our legal processes. It has established that the idea of justice and the spirit of the law are etched in the hearts of the people and are sustained in the consciousness of the nation, which must find reflection in judicial justice.

The Bilkis Bano tragedy went beyond injustice. It scarred the nation’s soul and mocked the Republic’s constitutional guarantees. The depravity of the offence will never be forgotten. The top court’s decision will hopefully heal the wound inflicted on the nation’s conscience.

Ashwani Kumar,

New Delhi

It is fitting that Bilkis Bano has got justice, where the judgment was pronounced by a woman judge. Overall, the verdict reposes the faith the people of India still have in the judiciary. The pain, the suffering and the trauma that Ms. Bano has undergone was evident in her statement, “... I have smiled for the first time in over a year and a half....”

A. Mohideen Gani,

Chennai

The top court has asserted the tenets of humanity and equality at a time when these are becoming rare.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

The caustic remarks by the learned judges are no doubt a hard knock on the heads of the Gujarat government, the central government and the Home Ministry.

Recently, we witnessed the pomp with which the Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building. Our rulers need to be reminded that the Sengol symbolises rendering right justice to all.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

It is outrageous that at the time the convicts walked free, caste-elitism was brought up in defence of their release. Bafflingly, they walked free just after rhetoric from the ramparts of the Red Fort on upholding women’s rights, dignity and celebrating women power. The verdict demonstrates how the Supreme Court shapes the legal landscape, reiterating the primacy of justice and the rule of law.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The candid observation of Justice Nagarathna, “that a woman deserves respect, howsoever high or low she may be otherwise considered in society... faith... or creed”, needs thorough introspection.

This is a case which will go down in the legal history of India as one where justice did prevail.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

As the founder of Athenian democracy Solon observed, laws are like cobwebs which ensnare the weak while the powerful break them. The Court’s verdict is a ray of hope as the state-sponsored violence has become the new normal of our democracy.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

GIM 2024, the way ahead

The Global Investors Meet held by the Tamil Nadu government is a good start. The challenge now is to have cohesive thinking, efficient implementation, and firm development. As the existing cities and towns in Tamil Nadu are now more chaotic forms of development, these new industrial estates may be encouraged only in new towns or satellite towns. Nothing should be built over wetlands. Residential layouts promoted by real estate developers must be well planned.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Back in power

Though many accuse Sheikh Hasina of rights violations, authoritarianism and suppression of dissent in all her years in power, she has been credited with turning around the economy, the massive garments industry, transportation and winning praise for sheltering Rohingya Muslims. But there will be challenges shadowing her fifth term after an election marked by low voter turnout and an Opposition boycott.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Franz Beckenbauer

Iconic Franz Beckenbauer was the Der Kaiser of German football. He oozed class, flamboyance, elegance and versatility on the pitch and was easily the standard bearer of the best of European football. Long live the Der Kaiser.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala