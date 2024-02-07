Letters to The Editor — February 7, 2024

February 07, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Defacing the ballot

One ought to have gauged the Chief Justice of India’s anguish aplenty when he was provoked to say that ‘democracy is being murdered’ in the defacing of the ballot in the Chandigarh mayoral elections (Page 1, February 6). The sanctity of the election process has vanished into thin air. Is it not a shame on the part of a learned government official to be sullying his role and duties?

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

I can only recollect the glee with which India’s leading television anchors were crowing from the rooftops when the election result was declared. All of them were unanimous in saying that the election result marked the end of the INDIA bloc. I would like to see the faces of these same TV anchors now. The state of Indian (television) journalism is abysmal.

John Samuel Jesupatham,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

The flagrant flouting of the process and procedures annihilates the sanctity of democracy. The perceptional horror of the transgression lies in a scenario ahead — of a similar situation in the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh

As a senior citizen, it was distressing to read about the surreptitious manner in which the mayoral elections were held. The Returning Officer was expected to be non-partisan and conduct the elections in a smooth and orderly way. Instead, he was an active participant in derailing the process. With the national election due in a few months, one prays that the Supreme Court of India will issue instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure free and fair elections.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

The Chief Justice of India’s strong words are of immense significance even as the country braces for the mammoth general election ahead. Given the vulnerabilities of the poll staff for ostensible reasons, the Election Commission of India has the onerous task of ensuring an infallible election process.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Award conferment

It would be appropriate to describe the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on L.K. Advani more as a reward than an award. He spearheaded the rath yatra movement which led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It cannot be denied that Mr. Advani’s concept of a national movement was narrow and exclusionary. He subscribed to Hindutva. If such a prestigious award is given with such divisive considerations in mind, it will hurt the concept of an inclusive nation. To be deserving of the highest civilian award of our nation, one should subscribe to constitutional values on the basis of which our nation was built. Unfortunately, it is sorely lacking in this case.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Technology to the rescue

Technology has its pros and cons and it was stunning that a man used it in an efficient way (Tamil Nadu, “Man recovers father’s stolen phone using Google Maps”, February 6). This generation is comfortable using technology and there are lessons to learn.

Pragalya S.,

Madurai