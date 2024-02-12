Letters to The Editor — February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘New era of governance’

The report, “Parliament hails temple consecration resolution” (Page 1, February 11), is amusing. One is really at a loss to understand how such a religious ceremony can ‘usher in a new era which will make generations proud’. The Prime Minister, who avoided mentioning in Parliament burning issues such as Manipur, or issued a clarification on what some States are calling as an inequitable distribution of resources to them, has been waxing eloquent on stray subjects, ensuring that the Opposition or States do not get a chance to mention their genuine grievances. Till date, the ill-effects of demonetisation or lopsided GST implementation have not been explained by the ruling party even once. It is time good sense prevails. People are not interested in empty slogans.

A. Shreevas,

Chennai

As speculated, the BJP is striving to reap a rich political dividend. What is however hard to digest is the attempt being made to pass off the consecration as a victory for secular India. Although the Election Commission of India has frowned on the use of caste and religion in political campaigns, there is hardly any doubt that the consecration will be one of the main talking points in the BJP’s campaign.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The Pakistan result

The election outcome in Pakistan could affect the already precarious state of the country, reeling under the effects of a devastated economy, rising militancy, internal political instability, and strained relations with Iran. The result so far is a setback to the Pakistani army, which indirectly backed Nawaz Sharif’s party against Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, it would be unwise to write the army off, as it still wields significant influence and may work towards forming a coalition government of its choice to keep the PTI-backed independents at bay. As it is often quipped in political circles, it must not be forgotten that though the Pakistani Army has not won any wars, it has not lost any elections either.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

A jaw-dropper

That Hungarian President Katalin Novak has resigned for pardoning a man convicted as an accomplice for helping cover up a sex abuse case in a children’s home is an eye-opener. In India we not only give remission but also felicitate criminals, as seen in the Bilkis Bano case.

One wishes that Indian politicians take the cue from the Hungarian President.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

Road safety in Tamil Nadu

It is not uncommon to see many in Tamil Nadu driving a two-wheeler distracted — a mobile in one hand or a baby being balanced precariously (Tamil Nadu, “Road accidents and fatalities register an upward trend in Tamil Nadu”, February 11). In the absence of any action or penalty for such errant driving, accidents will rise. Drivers need to shed the ‘do not care for my safety or that of others’ attitude.

A. Mohan,

Chennai