Letters to The Editor — December 5, 2023
December 05, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Results, the lessons

The spectacular win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (“BJP sweeps Hindi belt, Cong. bags Telangana”, December 4) highlights its strategy too — that party members are good at working decisively and cohesively towards a specific objective, regardless of the role assigned to them by the party high command. Had this type of ‘demotion’ happened in any other party in our country, it might have well resulted in tremendous aggravation in an inner party squabble, perhaps leading to disastrous consequences. One hopes the Opposition learns a lesson or two about how to work together with dedication without anticipating benefits — which is a tall order, of course.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

While a lot of credit is (duly) being given to the Prime Minister for the BJP’s sweeping victories in this round of the Assembly elections, one cannot help wondering whether the overzealous role played by him stands the test of political morality.

If the Prime Minister of a nation traverses its length and breadth in order to make a political statement in support of his party, is not the dignity of his high office compromised? When the Prime Minister himself gets down to campaigning, it does upset the level-playing field to quite an extent. It also indicates that he is the linchpin of his party and that the BJP is bereft of a State-level leadership upon whose shoulders can be placed the onus of State-level campaigning.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

