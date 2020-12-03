Letters to the Editor — December 3, 2020

Barons and banks

It is an inexplicable paradox that even as there are mergers and amalgamations in the banking sector, there are plans as well to rope in large industrial houses onto the banking canvas. The recent episodes in connection with Yes Bank, LVB and PMC Bank, which were triggered by the ruthless financial irregularities of their promoters and the concomitant agony generated by them among their clientele, cannot be easily forgotten. Instead of opening the floodgates by getting corporates to establish banks, it would be prudent to strive for much-needed “corporate governance” in public banks. There is also a need to strengthen these banks with the requisite infusion of capital and professionalism right from the board to the barefoot banking staff level. We also need to leverage the diverse capital providers into these public banks in the context of embracing the last mile touchpoints and the bottom of the pyramid clientele. Intriguingly, a chunk of them are still outside the ambit of traditional leave alone smart banking.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Kanuru, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Nobel recipients

As far as Peace Nobel recipients are concerned, the Nobel Committee should examine recalling the Prize from them if they are found to be encouraging directly or indirectly, acts of aggression or war, post the Prize (OpEd page, “Winners who disappoint”, December 2). Those who sweat in talks, not bleed in wars, should be given the Prize. When the Prize was not conferred on Mahatma Gandhi, the very embodiment of truth and non-violence, why should it be given to world leaders who turn ‘jingoes’? In the recent past, only Nelson Mandela deserved the Prize. Aung San Suu Kyi and Abiy Ahmed, are Prize recipients who disappoint.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

More a reformer

It is significant to point out that the Buddha and his teachings did not recognise metaphysics or the soul’s existence. The Buddha was more a social reformer. The concept of “ moksha” or liberation of the soul is undoubtedly a Hindu principle from time immemorial (Editorial page, “The pernicious idea of exclusive belonging”, December 2). To quote Nehru’s The Discovery of India: “... Buddha gives no answer about the existence of the soul. He does not deny it and he does not affirm it. He refuses to discuss this question....”

B.M. Baliga,

Bengaluru

Canada’s comments

India’s reaction to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on the farmers’ protest seems misplaced. We as a nation and society tend to give much importance to what others think. We bristle with indignation over criticism. Mr. Trudeau may have had his own political compulsions to say what he did. Let us display maturity in ignoring what he said.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai