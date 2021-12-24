Letters to the Editor — December 24, 2021

Winter of discontent

The oxymoronic description of the winter session as heated was apt and it emitted more heat but very little light (Page 1, “Heated winter session concludes a day early”, December 23). The Government may make claims about the productivity of the Lok Sabha (82%) and the Rajya Sabha (48%), but the produce has been substandard. The raising of the Electoral Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Bill enhancing the threshold of the marriageable age of women was given short shrift. In this tale of sound and fury, the only saving grace it appears was the merciful decision to conclude the session ahead of schedule.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Reform and women

We are aware of the scenario in most Indian families, where women are most often discouraged from working after marriage citing their ‘responsibility’ to take care of the family. But the decision taken by the Government to consider making changes to the marriageable age of girls could now give them more opportunities to educate themselves better and contribute to development.

Pranav Anirudh N.,

Tumakuru, Karnataka

A silver lining as far as the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is concerned is that enrolment by women to pursue higher education can be improved. For this, the Government needs to ensure that there are better avenues to pursue higher education. Educational institutions can also be made ideal venues where social awareness on women’s health and rights can be conducted. Educational attainment does enable social reform.

Dennis Thomas,

Ernakulam, Kerala

One can only think of girls from poor families, for whom there may be few opportunities to pursue further education. The Government needs to improve such avenues for such sections of society.

Biju Cherian,

Vasai Road, Maharashtra

It would have been heartening had women’s welfare been viewed beyond the prism of marriage. The causes of minor marriages lie in poverty and traditional ideas about marriage. These embedded conditions cannot be challenged by raising the age of marriage alone. Access to education and employment for women from low-income families can have a deeper impact than a modified law. Laws cannot be a shortcut in the path to social reform.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia, West Bengal

Existing laws should be properly enforced. If ‘pro women’ governments want to demonstrate true empowerment, they need to give equal representation for women in their cabinets to begin with.

Ajin Krishnan K.,

New Delhi

A story to tell

The report, “Hallelujah! Church, temple share X’mas joy” (December 23), was an eye-opener. Whenever the election season is around, polarisation is employed to garner votes. Fraternity is what will take India further. Not communal division.

Robinjot Singh,

Patiala, Punjab