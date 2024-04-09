Letters to The Editor — April 9, 2024

April 09, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Exports, underpriced

India is an agrarian nation. But it is indeed a pity that a majority of its farmers live in penury. The reason, of course, is not far to seek. They are affected by the volatility of domestic markets and the pressure of selling their produce to moneylenders, who would have given them loans at usurious rates of interest. The government alone can assure them remunerative prices and help them lead a decent life. It is disheartening that the government is selling onions to the UAE at ₹120 a kg, but pays farmers a pittance (Page 1, “Traders rue underpriced onion exports to the UAE”, April 8). Of what use is ‘onion diplomacy’ if farmers only get tears and a raw deal?

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Money power, fair elections

The seizure of ₹3.98 crore from three people in Chennai who are associated with a political candidate from the BJP (Page 1, April 8) is only the “ tip of the iceberg” considering the vast amount collected by this national party in the form of electoral bonds. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should conduct an unbiased inquiry. The distribution of cash is rampant and common during elections. Fair elections can be held only if the ECI is impartial and acts without fear.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai