Letters to The Editor — April 8, 2024
Premium

April 08, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

On the campaign trail

With campaigning for the general election heating up, so too are the campaign tactics of the two major contenders in the political battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the INDIA bloc. While the Prime Minister has taken up the familiar path, of polarisation, even dubbing the manifesto of the Congress as bearing ‘the the stamp of Muslim League’, the INDIA bloc leaders are overtly playing the caste card. After 10 years of rule, the ruling party should be talking about its achievements. But, strangely, it is still talking as if it is in the opposition. The common man is left wondering about the fate of livelihood issues which are not discussed.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

No more arrests

It is good that Sri Lanka has made it clear that there is “no need for more talks on the ‘resolved’ Katchatheevu issue”. What is more important now is to ensure that fishermen from Tamil Nadu are not arrested on the pretext of having crossed the international maritime boundary line.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

