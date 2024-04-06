GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — April 6, 2024
April 06, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bonds, reflections

Opinion and impressions may vary, but not facts and data (Opinion page, ‘Data Point’, April 5). Political donation is not a problem but quid pro quo is. The larger issue in the electoral bonds scheme is social insensitivity and the ‘mute mode’ of large sections of the population to a big government legalised scam. Unfortunately, our countrymen seem to digest news on corruption and inequality as destiny. We need to wake up and respond or else this termite of a ‘lethargy of destiny’ will destroy the integrity of India’s democratic fabric.

Buddha Jagdiah Rao,

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Fali S. Nariman

The glowing tribute paid by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to senior advocate Fali S. Nariman before a packed court hall is indeed moving (Inside pages, “Fali Nariman was a pillar of the community, says CJI”, April 5). Fali Nariman’s role during the Emergency is noteworthy. He did not bat an eyelid when he resigned as the Additional Solicitor General of India, unmindful of the consequences. When the lease of the Indian Express newspaper building in India was terminated and the Government decided to take possession forcibly, it was Mr. Nariman who, true to his spirit, fought to the finish and ensured, in Express Newspapers Pvt Ltd vs Union of India, that the press’ right to freedom of speech reached the people.

Fali Nariman was a great libertarian who led an inspiring life.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

By invoking Martin Luther King Jr. in his tribute, the CJI has posed an excellent question that each one of us has to ask in difficult times. If one were able to answer to one’s conscience, as and when the opportunity presents itself, the world would be free of conflicts and moral degradation.

Saurabh Sinha,

Kolkata

