Letters to The Editor — April 5, 2024
April 05, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Politics and bonds

It is paradoxical that parties can accept funds through electoral bonds contributed by companies tapping a ‘suspect source of funds’ even as a few leaders in the Opposition are behind bars for alleged money-laundering (Page 1, “Firms without profits donated through electoral bonds”, April 4). The BJP rode to power on an anti-corruption plank. But, unfortunately, the party has had no qualms about enacting a piece of legislation that enabled corporates to make contributions to political parties in questionable ways. It is sad that the political culture has become so permissive that the Gandhian ideal, ‘the means should justify the end’, seems to have no takers.

S. Balu,

Madurai

Clean politics?

The Prime Minister often speaks about eradicating corruption and ensuring transparency and effective administration. How then can he explain the dropping of charges of serious corruption against Opposition politicians the moment they join the BJP? Or at least have investigations into these charges stalled? There needs to be a clear answer or else it will be presumed that the BJP uses anti-corruption agencies as a mode to paralyse the Opposition. Is it a crusade against the Opposition? Or is it a crusade against corruption?

P.R. Ravinder,

Hyderabad

