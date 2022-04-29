Letters to the Editor — April 29, 2022

Kalimedu accident

Of late, in most temples, and on the concluding day of festivals, after sunset, street processions with a chariot in tow as the main attraction have become a ‘must’ event. Such chariots are also drawn by improvised motor vehicles. An unacceptable height of the chariot with elaborate lighting fixtures is common. In the Thanjavur tragedy, a feeble argument that the height of the road has gone up is unimpressive. It is fine if lessons are gleaned but who is going to compensate the victims’ families?

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The chariot fire indicates the conspicuous absence of meticulous planning on the part of the temple authorities. Evidently the requisite safeguards were not followed. In an age of information and knowledge, it is baffling how the youth organising the event had overlooked the possible risks involved due to the presence of high-tension power lines. Amidst the practice of religious rituals, viz., chariot processions, firing of crackers on temple precincts. etc., the scrupulous adherence to safety norms is a must.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Many areas in the country have low-hanging overhead power lines posing a threat to life and limb. The authorities would do well to insulate them.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Proper planning must be ensured in any festival. Safety drills must be made clear to all participants in such events. There should also be provision made for medical teams at the venue.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Fuel duty cut

The Prime Minister's suggestion to some State governments to reduce VAT on fuel prices is surprising. In the last eight years the NDA government did not pass on the benefits of low crude prices to the common man. Even when crude prices hit rock bottom, one had the Central government resorting to frequent revision of excise duty, in turn netting crores.

It is certainly not fair to blame the States which are already reeling under funds constraints and dues owed to them by the Centre.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Musk and platform

At a time when self-styled hatemongers, staunch believers in extreme acts, arson, physical violence and hate speech are on the rise all over the world, the idea to make an influential social media platform a place for free speech, devoid of a policy to weed out hateful or harmful tweets, does not augur well, especially in the times we live in. Under the control of a key global entrepreneur and a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist who has made innovative business ventures, it remains to be seen whether Elon Musk can turn Twitter into a platform for absolute free speech or have it end up as a bad business strategy.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

A stalemate

The Governor of a State, in the constitutional scheme of things, has to respect the decision of the State Cabinet and State legislature. There should be minimal interference so as to ensure the smooth functioning of the State government.

On the contrary, the Tamil Nadu Governor is policing the State and not its constitutional governance. In the case of NEET, he has not sent it for presidential assent despite the State Legislature passing the Bill again. In the Perarivalan case, he has passed the buck to the President even when there is no provision enabling such an action. The Governor is acting more as a representative of the Centre . Therefore, for smooth functioning it would be apt to replace him with a person who can act in a spirit of co-operative federalism.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

