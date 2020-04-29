Letters to the Editor — April 29, 2020

Humane and inclusive

The daily “bombardment” of news about the extent and the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic shows the extensive damage it has caused to countless lives, societies and economies, gripping every nation with fear and anxiety. It is not just the poor and the marginalised but also the affluent and the corporates who are gripped with uncertainty. Leaders of nations with a very high count of cases must rollout strategies to cope with the crisis. At the same time, even during this testing time, the leaders of some powerful nations, especially the United States, have not shown the needed tenderness and compassion to other nationals working in their countries. Many of them now are not assured of jobs and are looking at an exit. Human resources are a great asset to any countries, and contribute immensely to the respective economies. Hence, it is time national leaders make wise decisions that are humane and inclusive.

Rita Dhanabalan,

Chennai

News of hapless, hungry and quarantined people in Agra being treated like animals is a reflection of the apathetic and insensitive functioning of government machinery (Editorial, “Casting out stigma:, April 28). The ghastly incident makes me think of a thought-provoking scene in the film, Pratidwandi, directed by the legend, Satyajit Ray, where the protagonist raises his voice vociferously against administrators on seeing the plight of job-seekers who are compelled to wait endlessly and painfully for their turn to face the interview in a cramped hall without seats, water, food and fans in summer. It is unfortunate that even 50 years since its release, there has not been much progress in this regard in establishing political and administrative accountability and attitudinal changes in the delivery of efficient governance.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Real development

Most of us should stop daydreaming — that in a post-COVID-19 world, many will flock to India for economic purposes. India’s standing in the new order will be determined by how Indians restructure themselves within. Sadly, when we hear the word “infrastructure”, we tend to think of roads, bridges, railway lines and commercial complexes. We forget the social infrastructure — of health care and education which are more important to nation building and which also reduce inequality.

Human development, democracy and the institutions enshrined in the Constitution are the prerequisites for a strong India. Pluralism and inclusiveness have to be preserved. Social security in terms of basic public health care and free education to all must be the priority (Editorial page, “India in the post-pandemic world”, April 28).

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

Virtual courts? It’s a no

The Bar Council of India is right in calling upon the Supreme Court to open its doors and function normally. And, let the top court, High Courts and all other courts restrict the entry of the litigants to reduce crowds and the pressure on courts — which should be a part of the COVID-19 parameters to observe sufficient precautions. However, as an advocate with 45 years of experience in the Bar, I state with respect that courts of law, including the Supreme Court and High Courts, cannot function with a new type of hearing — virtual hearings or video-conferencing or ‘Courti-nars’ (corrupting the word seminars). I wish to add that the new technology could be used to speed up desk work in court offices. The functioning of our Courts leaves much to be desired. And last but not least, court proceedings cannot at all but be an oral hearing face-to-face with the judges; to cross swords with them, if necessary, and arguing cases forcefully before our honourable judges in the larger interests of the Bench, the Bar and the litigant public.

B.M. Baliga,

Bengaluru