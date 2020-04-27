Letters to the Editor — April 27, 2020

Trump’s musings

It is not surprising that U.S. President Donald Trump’s thoughtless suggestion of “injecting disinfectants” into people to combat the COVID-19 virus, has drawn ire from many quarters (‘World’ page, “Uproar after Trump suggests ‘injecting disinfectant’ as cure”, April 25). POTUS has never failed to shock the world with such statements beginning with threatening India with consequences if it did not send hydroxychloroquine across.

E.S. Chandrasekaran,

Chennai

When the world is working hard to try and control the pandemic, controversial statements from responsible leaders are disappointing. Ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. the American leader has made statements which are least expected from a person of his standing. With the presidential elections round the corner and with the disease at its peak in the U.S., the President should avoid controversy.

Ajay S. Kumar,

Thiruvananthapuram

WHO is wrong again

Early on, the World Health Organization (WHO) denied person-to-person transmission for want of evidence — subsequently proven wrong. Later, WHO did not assess the spread of infection to countries on all continents as pandemic; its declaration was thereby delayed by at least four weeks, misleading the world. Then, WHO advised that mask-wearing was not necessary for the uninfected, based on the knowledge that a mask on the infected person cuts down transmission. Apparently evidence for infection-reduction by the uninfected wearing mask was not available, but the protection from inhaling droplets was not appreciated. Now, everyone appreciates the value of the universal use of masks. WHO now says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection (‘World’ page, “‘Recovered patients not immune to re-infection’,” April 26). If true, recovered persons do not necessarily have virus neutralising antibodies to prevent infection. That is indirect discouragement of convalescent plasma therapy for severe COVID pneumonia. Absence of evidence is conflated as evidence of an absence of antiviral immunity. Unless proven otherwise, recovered persons have antibodies that can be transfused to save lives. There is no precedent for a virulent virus infection not inducing antibodies in humans — that is applicable only to the original hosts, bats. The human immune system is different and recovery from an infection means immunity.

Dr. T. Jacob John,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Textbook examples

It needs to be stated that notwithstanding the pitfalls in handling of the crisis in certain areas — the most prominent among them being the inability to address the concerns and grievances of migrant labourers — the response of the Centre in imposing a nation-wide lockdown was swift and calibrated keeping in mind the urgency of the situation. The Union government has done a creditable job of containing the quantum of deaths as compared to the situation in developed countries that have floundered on the basics (Editorial page, “Troughs and crests in the pandemic response”, April 25). In addition to Germany and Kerala, it is relevant to mention the invaluable efforts taken by Cuba in fighting the novel coronavirus and helping other nations in these times of crisis. And this has been despite hostility by by way of economic sanctions imposed on it by the western world. In this hour of crisis, it is imperative to remember Cuba’s iconic Fidel Castro, who strengthened the vital pillars of a welfare state.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Wet markets

If there is a possibility that the coronavirus pandemic has its origins in a wet market, it only calls for scrutiny of such facilities. As wildlife is sold too, despite policies designed to protect them, there is only a blurred distinction between a wet market and a wildlife market, if at all it exists. Poorly maintained wet markets are thus conducive to the transmission of pathogens. Perhaps the enforcement of a ban on the trade in wildlife for food, ensuring strict food safety and hygiene standards, protective clothing, and less meat in one’s diet can reduce the risks that wet markets pose.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Coconut cricket

Hailing from a small town in Kerala, my childhood was also set in a similar arena as we played cricket in coconut groves and paddy fields with gusto (Open Page, “No gully game, it’s grove cricket”, April 26). As the writer has described his experience, we too made bats, balls and stumps out of coconut tree branches. A PTI article of 2019 described how Brian Lara began his baby steps in cricket with a bat made by his brother that was made from a coconut branch. On a lighter note, our similarities end there as Lara ended up stamping his class in the annals of world cricket.

Manoj A.M.,

Bengaluru