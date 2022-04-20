Letters to the Editor — April 20, 2022

Supreme Court steps in

The Page 1 report (April 19), on the Supreme Court of India setting aside the bail given to the prime accused, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur violence case, and also directing him to surrender within a week, is packed with meaning and spells hope across the country. The top court of the land has again struck a blow for justice in an atmosphere where the families have found it difficult to act against the State government machinery. Had the Court not stepped in, the quest for justice would have been crushed by certain politicians in Uttar Pradesh.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

The key message in the Court’s orders makes it clear that there is also the danger of the judiciary dancing to the tunes of the powers that be — evident in the manner in which the Court has almost admonished the Allahabad High Court. The other observations made by the Supreme Court are not surprising as this case is to do with the Uttar Pradesh government — the less said the better! One hopes that from this point, the Allahabad High Court acts in a way to render justice to the victims.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The inference is that the clout wielded by the accused may have clouded the judgment of the State government more so as elections to the State Assembly were a factor at that time. There is hope for justice now under the supervision and the eagle eye of the apex court.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Unless the high and mighty are brought to justice there is no hope for their victims. The Court has also reminded the higher judiciary of the need to be impartial and independent of all external pressures. Its message is a stern reminder of course correction.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Such jurisprudence will go a long way in strengthening public trust in the institution. Moreover, the top court’s affirmation that granting of bail to an accused must go in conjunction with the victim’s rightful participation in the proceedings is an important message for courts to follow in the future.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The Court’s orders are based on sound reasoning. It has reiterated the dictum, ‘Be ye never so high, the law is above you.’

P. Rajan,

Thalassery, Kerala

One only wonders how the father of the accused, a Minister, could serve the people of the country with sincerity. He ought to have resigned after the terrible incident. The Court’s orders should make him reflect on this.

K. Murali Krishna Murthy,

Secunderabad

The top judiciary is certainly the last recourse for justice seekers. However, there is much in the Supreme Court’s observations for judges to ponder over in terms of their conduct.

Azhar A. Khan.

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

The orders are a boost for the rule of law, justice and fair play. There should be no prizes for guessing why the State of Uttar Pradesh decided against challenging the bail. Its failure to challenge bail has amply demonstrated where its concerns and sympathy lay. In the process, the State of Uttar Pradesh has lost its moral authority to speak for law and order, and justice.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Consulting a strategist

At a time when the Congress Working Committee is seriously thinking about the revival of the party at a ‘chintan shivir’ in Rajasthan, the report that ‘much in demand’ election strategist Prashant Kishor is involved in close discussions with the party leadership is cause for some hope to well-wishers of the grand old party. Mr. Kishor has been instrumental in many an electoral victory across the political spectrum, from national to regional parties. However, it remains to be seen whether he can actually reverse the Congress’s steady plunge in electoral battles.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Disquieting

The violence that enveloped Delhi’s Jahangirpuri is horrifying and disquieting. But the point is that it is the Centre’s eerie silence on communal tensions which might be emboldening certain elements to take such anti-democratic steps. It is necessary that trouble is nipped in the bud.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Need for caution

With the prospect of the novel coronavirus creeping back, is it not imperative on the part of the Centre to act? One is baffled why all precautions with regard to COVID-19 have been diluted. In Tamil Nadu, during the Chithirai festival in Madurai, the huge crowds were cause for worry. We cannot afford to let our guard down.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai