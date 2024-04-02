Letters to The Editor — April 2, 2024

April 02, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The great Indian election

In its urge to somehow stay on in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be resorting to the use of many undesirable tactics. Its tall claim of “na khaunga na khane doonga” is a narrative that seems to be falling flat in the face of some of its political moves. The BJP may still have many strong advantages such as an absence of strong opponents and a divided Opposition, but its image as a clean party may no longer be resonating with the people.

The party seems to be accommodating many who are involved in corruption and in this the Opposition’s claim of the ‘washing machine’ effect could hold true. The electoral bonds scheme has also established that the party is one that is in search of money whatever the method. In a democracy, such a high-handed and majoritarian party spells danger. I hope the party is taught a lesson or two in this election.

Soundarrajan,

Chennai

A joint platform of Opposition parties to fight the dominant Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 elections was always an illusion (Page 1, “Democracy is in danger, warns Opposition at mega Delhi rally”, April 1). It is amusing that the Opposition talks about ‘opposition unity’ just before elections. Have these parties not wasted a precious five years to highlight people’s issues and the government’s failures? The Opposition parties ought to realise that merely forming an electoral alliance does not spell Opposition unity.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The cartoon accompanying the article, “Biggest challenge yet for the great Indian election” (Inside pages, ‘Elections 2004’ page, April 1) was enough to convince me why the BJP, despite its faults, is still the better horse to back.

J.R. Rao,

Hyderabad

MSD, at Vizag

M.S. Dhoni’s 16-ball 37 runs, a spell that was laced with three sixes and four fours, against Delhi Capitals (‘Sport’ page, April 1) spelt delight to his fans. His power-hitting batting remains the same today as it existed in the first edition of the IPL. It is unfortunate that Chennai Super Kings lost the match in Vizag.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai