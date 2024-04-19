Letters to The Editor — April 19, 2024

April 19, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

First phase voting begins

Voting for the 18th Lok Sabha and general election 2024 will begin shortly. The people have probably decided who they are going to vote for. There is, however, a need for people to understand that voting should not be based on the popularity of the party or the candidate but, instead, on what they can do for the citizens of the country. There are many areas where the country needs improvement.

The biggest need, however, is for people to come out and vote. There must be a realisation that it is only when you vote that actual change can begin.

Reakor Shisha Kharkrang,

Laitmynsaw, Shillong, Meghalaya

The mind boggles at the sheer scale of the giant undertaking which is to begin shortly. Media projections and crowds may not be the gauge of the ‘mood of the nation’. This Lok Sabha election is crucial as it will decide and reshape the country’s future.

The vote must be used sagaciously to prevent a further retreat from secularism and a slide into authoritarianism. There is a need to protect the Constitution and democracy in India for us and future generations.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

As a senior citizen, I have seen how the democratic festival of the nation is celebrated every five years. I have also seen how sky-high promises go into oblivion once the election is over. But there is a key point. It goes without saying that the power to change lies in the hands of voters. Voters must exercise their vote choice carefully.

Kiruba Arul,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu