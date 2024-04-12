GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — April 12, 2024
Premium

April 12, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Survey pre-poll findings

The Hindu-CSDS-Lokniti Pre-poll Survey 2024 findings, that “jobs, inflation” are the key issues in the Lok Sabha elections (Page 1, Opinion page, Inside pages, April 11) are hardly surprising. The common man is reeling under the burden of price rise and unemployment. Mounting income inequality has also emerged as another major worry. However, what is surprising is that the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be the least concerned about such issues and has been talking only in terms of ‘400 seats’ and ‘an action programme for the first 100 days in office’. That the BJP is able to get away by distracting the public from crucial livelihood issues and instead focus on raking up divisive issues is a sad reflection of the captive state of the mainstream media. The right questions are not being asked. The Opposition parties have also failed to pin down the BJP on vital livelihood issues affecting the common man. The BJP has been allowed to get away with the illusory image of being a crusader against corruption when it has been the major beneficiary of funds funnelled through the electoral bonds scheme.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

The survey seems to have thrown up somewhat confusing results. While the primary concerns of a majority of those surveyed are unemployment and inflation, how is it that 48% have felt that their quality of life was ‘much’ or ‘somewhat better’? It is also revealing that 55% have felt that corruption ‘has increased’. If the opinions on unemployment, price rise and corruption expressed by the survey’s respondents reflect the opinions of the broader sections of people, there may be a lot of surprises in store for our political parties. It appears that a majority of the weaker sections, irrespective of religion, caste, or gender, have not benefited from the ‘robust’ GDP growth witnessed by the nation.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Related Topics

letters

