Indian teams

The return of speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian team must come as music to the ears of his fans and supporters (“Sport” page, “Bumrah and Dhawan back in Indian squad”, December 24). Though India has managed to come out on top in the just concluded T20s and ODIs against Bangladesh and the West Indies, respectively, the speedster’s firepower was undoubtedly missed. Surprisingly, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant continues to get the long rope from the selectors despite going through a patch of horror. Roping in another promising gloveman, Sanju Samson, could pay dividends.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

It is heartbreaking that Ravichandran Ashwin has not been included in the forthcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka and in the One Day Internationals against Australia. He is still in his prime and one wonders why he is being given a raw deal by the selectors.

S. Ganesan,

Machuvadi, Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu