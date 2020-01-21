Letters

Hands off

more-in

The Central government’s decision to crackdown on sexual harassment at work by strengthening the legal machinery is welcome as there is a dire need to ensure justice to the victims of such unwarranted attention (Page 1, “Centre for tougher law against sexual harassment at work”, January 20). With more women opting to work and looking at a long career and even working night shifts, there is a clear and emergent need to insulate them from predators who use their positions of power to intimidate and harass women.

Stringent punishment for those found guilty of sexual harassment at the workplace would serve as a deterrent and encourage reporting such behaviour.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:40:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/hands-off/article30609845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY