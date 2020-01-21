The Central government’s decision to crackdown on sexual harassment at work by strengthening the legal machinery is welcome as there is a dire need to ensure justice to the victims of such unwarranted attention (Page 1, “Centre for tougher law against sexual harassment at work”, January 20). With more women opting to work and looking at a long career and even working night shifts, there is a clear and emergent need to insulate them from predators who use their positions of power to intimidate and harass women.
Stringent punishment for those found guilty of sexual harassment at the workplace would serve as a deterrent and encourage reporting such behaviour.
C.V. Aravind,
Bengaluru
