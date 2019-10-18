Economic woes

It is strange that the Finance Minister, in New York, criticises renowned economists (‘Business’ page, “PSBs had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Rajan: Sitharaman”, October 17). The Minister should clarify why the position of public banks further worsened in the last five years under this government’s tenure. Manmohan Singh successfully piloted the country out of debt and paved the way towards economic liberalisation. The current government should either acquire professionalism or seek the advice of intellectuals to resolve festering issues such as economic slowdown, growing unemployment and bad loans instead of indulging in mudslinging against its political opponents.
Kshirasagara Balaji,
Hyderabad
