A common man’s CM

By sharing the stage with Delhi’s safai karmacharis (sanitation workers) during his swearing-in-ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal once again proved that he is the Chief Minister of the common people. The norm for political parties has been to invite people to their campaign rallies in which they seek their votes; leaders tend to forget common workers once they are elected. For political parties, people’s involvement in our democracy often ends at polling booths. Spots at the swearing-in ceremonies are reserved for VIPs. Mr. Kejriwal has attempted to shatter this kind of ‘democracy’. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s victory is partly because the group has made the umbilical cord relationship democracy must have with the people stronger. It has served its voters not merely through words but through deeds, by really providing or trying to provide the common people with better living conditions.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

