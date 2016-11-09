A Bihar-like alliance

There is no harm in contemplating a Bihar-like grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. But the SP should not forget that parties like the JD(S), JD(U), RLD and RJD have nothing much to offer to it in the U.P. battlefield (“Chasing a grand alliance”, Nov. 8). The main reason for the Bihar victory was that both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad buried their differences and consolidated anti-BJP votes to hand out a shocking defeat to the BJP. If the SP wants a similar story in U.P., party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav must first approach Mayawati. This is the only way he can hope to win this election, especially after the Yadav family feud, because the Congress is still a fringe player.

Bal Govind,

Noida