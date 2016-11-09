A Bihar-like alliance

There is no harm in contemplating a Bihar-like grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. But the SP should not forget that parties like the JD(S), JD(U), RLD and RJD have nothing much to offer to it in the U.P. battlefield (“Chasing a grand alliance”, Nov. 8). The main reason for the Bihar victory was that both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad buried their differences and consolidated anti-BJP votes to hand out a shocking defeat to the BJP. If the SP wants a similar story in U.P., party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav must first approach Mayawati. This is the only way he can hope to win this election, especially after the Yadav family feud, because the Congress is still a fringe player.
Bal Govind,
Noida
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor