Staying alert: on the rapidly increasing spread of the JN.1 variant

December 22, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

The rapidly increasing spread of the JN.1 variant across the globe has led to the prevalence of this variant, a descendent of the BA.2.86 Omicron lineage, reaching over 27%, marking an eight-fold increase in just a month. First identified in Luxembourg in late August this year, the JN.1 variant has also become the dominant variant in a few countries. The variant is very likely to become the dominant strain globally. Compared with the parent lineage BA.2.86, the JN.1 variant carries an additional mutation (L455S) in the spike protein, which enhances its immune evasion significantly. Like other Omicron sublineages, the JN.1 variant too has high transmissibility. The winter season in the northern hemisphere will thus make it easier for the virus to spread. Despite increased immune escape capability and transmissibility, no major outbreak has been reported so far. Prompted by the presence of the JN.1 variant in most countries and its rapidly increasing spread, the World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a separate variant of interest a couple of days ago; JN.1 was previously tracked as part of BA.2.86 but now accounts for “vast majority” of the BA.2.86 lineage. Based on available limited evidence, the global health body has noted that JN.1 is not associated with increased disease severity compared with other circulating variants. Evidence from countries that have reported a surge in cases and hospitalisations driven by the JN.1 variant does not suggest higher fatality.

Though the first COVID-19 case caused by the JN.1 variant was detected in Kerala during routine surveillance, Goa has reported the greatest number of cases so far — 19. India has so far reported 21 JN.1 cases in all. All the 21 cases have been clinically mild, requiring home isolation. In the last fortnight, India has registered a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. While universal masking should surely not be made mandatory at this point in time, it is highly desirable that high-risk individuals mask up especially in poorly ventilated closed spaces as COVID-19 deaths in people with comorbidities are still being reported in India. In a welcome move, all patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are being tested for COVID-19, and positive cases are sequenced as part of the revised surveillance guidelines. Likewise, there should be sustained focus on genome sequencing for novel variants. Finally, India should learn from past mistakes and refrain from shaming States that report more cases and/or novel variants. States that have better surveillance and display greater integrity in testing and reporting are bound to register more cases. Public health should neither be communalised nor politicised.