GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Open season: On Odisha politics  

BJP’s push for alliance with BJD was an attempt to maximise gains 

March 27, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), principal rivals in Odisha, nearly formed an alliance, and then pulled back to remain rivals. Even by the current standards of political morality, these moves were astonishing. The State unit of the BJP publicly opposed the move but the party appeared willing to give up 15 years of an anti-BJD campaign that gained it the status of the principal Opposition in Odisha. What could have been the mother of all opportunistic alliances was pursued with the goal of securing all 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State for the BJP, and BJD leader and State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik continuing into yet another term in office without much of a contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to Mr. Patnaik’s father, Biju Patnaik, on his 108th birth anniversary on March 5 and steered clear of attacking the State government. This was a reversal of the party’s strategy until now. In 2019, the BJD had won 12 Lok Sabha seats and 43% votes while the BJP won eight seats and 39% votes. In the Assembly election that was held simultaneously, the BJP got 33% of the votes. The BJD and the BJP were allies until 2009, with the Congress as their main rival.

Mr. Patnaik is managing age-related constraints and trying to effect a transition to ensure that his political legacy continues. The BJP sees this as its best opportunity yet to win power. Parties that are dependent entirely on a single charismatic leader can face a crisis in their absence. Both parties could have achieved their immediate goals in the event of an alliance though it would have diminished them in the eyes of voters. In the general election in 2019, the Congress got only 13.4% votes in the State, a distant third behind the BJD and BJP. The party won Koraput and was runner-up in the Nabrangpur seat. This time, the party is hoping to cash in on the confusion created by the failed talks between the BJD and BJP. Along with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s push for a caste census, it is hoping to draw dividends in a State where 50% of the population is from the backward community. Over the years, the party’s organisation has weakened and the journey from rhetoric to reality could be a tough one. The alliance that did not happen shows that it is open season in Odisha.

Related Topics

Biju Janata Dal / Bharatiya Janata Party / Orissa / politics / General Elections 2024 / General Elections 2019 / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / Socio Economic And Caste Census

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.