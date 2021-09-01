For the record: Novak Djokovic and the 21st Grand Slam

Djokovic could script history if he completes the calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open

In a megapolis teeming with skyscrapers, Novak Djokovic wants to be the tallest of them all. History beckons the Serbian tennis legend at the U.S. Open currently progressing in New York. At present, Djokovic has drawn level with the other members of tennis royalty from the men’s side: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The ‘Big Three’ have won 20 Grand Slams each and Djokovic has a chance to move ahead and perhaps stay there unchallenged. His acclaimed and relatively older rivals have skipped their annual tryst with the Flushing Meadows, formally called the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Federer is recuperating from a knee surgery while Nadal is coping with a foot injury and it leaves the field marginally clear for the 34-year-old Djokovic, who is also chasing a calendar year Grand Slam after having won the Australian and French Opens besides the iconic Wimbledon. If Djokovic could lord over a year, he would become the first man to do that since the great Rod Laver’s clean sweep back in 1969. Among women, Steffi Graff was the last to achieve this feat in 1988. However, a record-busting quest is never easy. Djokovic is acutely conscious of that after having blown a chance to pocket a Golden Slam as he crashed out of the recent Tokyo Olympics, failing to even win a bronze.

Federer and Nadal’s contrasting styles, much akin to lyrical poetry and magnetic prose, may have colonised fans’ hearts but Djokovic has shown that unerring consistency has an enduring charm. The Serb has often roared back into contention, covering the court, closing out the angles and digging into vast reserves of physical and mental strength. Off the turf, he may not be the ideal hero, expressing reservations against COVID-19 vaccines, but on court, despite the odd petulant bouts reserved for his racquet, Djokovic has reigned. There is also the need to make amends at the US Open as last year he accidentally struck a line judge while taking a swipe at the ball and was suspended. Austrian Dominic Thiem won the championship then but he is missing now due to a wrist injury. Among the other young turks, Alexander Zverev, who defeated Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympic semifinals, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas get another opportunity to show their mettle. Meanwhile the women’s section will miss an injured Serena Williams and in a fluid set-up, Australian Ashleigh Barty holds the edge. Defending champion Naomi Osaka is on a comeback trail after she stepped aside citing mental issues during the French Open. Osaka has struggled on her return and lost in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics. She will draw attention just like a history-chasing Djokovic.