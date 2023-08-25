Corrections and Clarifications — August 25, 2023

The headline and text of the story on share price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (August 24, 2023, ‘Business’ page) had erroneously said the price slipped 3% on trading debut. Actually, there was a gain of 2% from issue price on debut.
August 25, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST
