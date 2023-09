September 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

Error in the story titled “Controversy erupts over depiction of Hanuman at temple in Gujarat” (September 3, 2023, some editions): It was erroneously mentioned that the temple “is managed by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS).” Actually, the temple is managed by the Vadtal Gadi Sansthan of the Swaminarayan sect.