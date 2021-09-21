Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — September 21, 2021

The blurb of an OpEd page article titled “Empathy through education” (Sept. 20, 2021) should have read: “Social and emotional learning is not ‘fluff’; it is an important goal in education.” The published version had erroneously said “educational learning”.


