Corrections and Clarifications — September 14, 2023

A ‘Business’ page story titled “July industrial output rises by 5.7%, a 5-month high gain” (September 13, 2023) erroneously said in the strapline that mining output shrank. Only consumer durables’ output had shrunk in the said period.
September 14, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST
