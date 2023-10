October 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The photo caption accompanying the story titled “Indian Navy gets warship with space for women officers four months ahead of time” (some editions, October 21, 2023) erroneously said ‘Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu is with MDL Chairman-Managing Director Sanjeev Singhal’. The person who is with Mr. Singhal is Commanding Officer (Desig.) Captain K.K. Choudhary.