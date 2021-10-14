A report (some editions, Oct. 13, 2021) on the hearing of two public interest litigation petitions against the practice of melting temple gold jewellery in Tamil Nadu erroneously said in the text and heading that five lakh kg of jewellery had been melted. It should have been 500 kg.
Corrections and clarifications — October 14, 2021
