Corrections and Clarifications — October 13, 2023

The share buyback announced by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was valued at ₹17,000 crore — not ₹1,700 crore — as stated in the Business page report, “TCS Q2 net profit rises 8.7%, firm says headwinds remain” (October 12, 2023).
October 13, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST
