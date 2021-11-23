The upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) is not operated by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the U.S as erroneously stated in the story titled “NCRA astronomers discover rare radio stars” (some editions, Nov. 20, 2021). It is operated by the Pune-based National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR) itself.
Corrections and clarifications — November 23, 2021
