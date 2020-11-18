Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 18, 2020

Error in graph: The right-axis in the graph titled “Dropping diaspora” that accompanied a story headlined “Indian students in U.S. dropped 4.4% last year” (Nov. 17, 2020) had erroneously been labelled as the yearly growth in numbers. Actually, it was the percentage growth.

