Corrections and Clarifications — May 8, 2024

A Business page story titled “VST Tillers, HTC ally to add power tractor” (May 7, 2024) erroneously said “VST commands 70% share in the Indian compact tractor market.” It should have been power tiller market.
May 08, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST
