Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 17, 2022

In the Ground Zero feature titled “An industry barely hanging by a thread” (May 14, 2022), under the subheading “In the farmlands”, the reference to yield erroneously said four tonnes per bigha. It should have been four quintals per bigha.


