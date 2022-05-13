Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 13, 2022

A quote in the report on Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s call for building social protection system for children and pregnant women (May 12, 2022) read: “... $53 million annually could ensure social protection for all children ... pregnant women too.” The figure should be $53 billion.


