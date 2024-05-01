Corrections and Clarifications — May 1, 2024

A Business page story on a Coca Cola bottler setting up a plant in Amethi (April 30, 2024) erroneously gave the name of the bottler as SLAM Beverages. It should have been SLMG Beverages.
May 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST
