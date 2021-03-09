Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 9, 2021

An OpEd page article titled “Health first, fiscal prudence later” (March 8, 2021) erroneously mentioned that the PM Ujjwala Yojana had provided LPG connections to 8 million poor households. The correct figure is 80 million.

